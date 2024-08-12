The reservation was made available on August 9th. PS5 DualSense controller in Astro Bot version and what everyone expected happened: the device immediately sold out and it wasn’t just the fans who snapped up a copy but also the touts which have flooded platforms like eBay with units for sale at crazy prices.

Let’s talk about controllers sold between €100 and €300 (to which shipping is added). Obviously, as always, we advise against supporting scalpers and, instead, we advise you to keep an eye on the Amazon pages.

As you can see above, the product is not yet on sale on Amazon Italy, but the page has been created and – hopefully soon – the Astro Bot DualSense could become purchasable.