The Astro Bot DualSense controller is up for pre-order and several are trying to place theirs on eBay at truly too high prices: in the meantime, however, Amazon has opened the product page.
The reservation was made available on August 9th. PS5 DualSense controller in Astro Bot version and what everyone expected happened: the device immediately sold out and it wasn’t just the fans who snapped up a copy but also the touts which have flooded platforms like eBay with units for sale at crazy prices.
Let’s talk about controllers sold between €100 and €300 (to which shipping is added). Obviously, as always, we advise against supporting scalpers and, instead, we advise you to keep an eye on the Amazon pages.
As you can see above, the product is not yet on sale on Amazon Italy, but the page has been created and – hopefully soon – the Astro Bot DualSense could become purchasable.
Astro Bot DualSense Controller Price, Release Date, and Features
Remember that the Astro Bot DualSense controller will be available from September 6, 2024. The official price is €79.99, so you can understand that €300 is an absurdly high price increase. The controller is a classic DualSense for PS5 (also compatible with PC, Mac and mobile devices) and the only difference is the aesthetics.
Astro Bot’s DualSense is white and blue, with a series of graphic details that make it look like a member of Astro Bot’s space crew. In the center of the touchpad we find the robot’s eyes. Tell us, Do you like this model? If you get a chance to get it at normal prices will you buy it or do you already have too many special DualSense collectibles?
