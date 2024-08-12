Siu, the well-known influencer from Biella Siu testified to the PM: what emerged from her statements on the aggression by her husband

After three months of agony and silence, Soukaina El Basrithe influencer from Biella known on social media as “Siu”, discharged from the hospital, was able to speak with the PM investigating her case. The thirty-year-old had been hospitalized in very serious conditions since May 16 at the Infermi hospital in Ponderano. Accompanied by her husband Jonathan Maldonato, the man had told doctors that Soukaina had fallen at home. This version was initially confirmed by Siu herself. However, that reconstruction had immediately raised more than a few doubts.

Soukaina El Basri’s testimony to the PM: the influencer was stabbed by her husband, according to investigators.

The story takes on increasingly darker overtones, especially since Badly Donated is under arrest on charges of attempted murder. Although the husband has always denied the accusations, changing his version of events several times, the evidence against him seems serious. According to the prosecution, in fact, the wound to the woman’s chest that caused a massive hemorrhage, would be compatible with that caused by a stilettoThe investigators’ hypothesis is that it was Maldonato himself who struck the blow.

The woman’s long-awaited testimony, which should have shed light on the incident, did not, however, lead to the hoped-for breakthrough. Sources close to the investigation report that Siu’s statements were not decisive, leaving many questions open about what really happened that night in the house in Chiavazza, still under seizure to allow further investigation by the forensic police.

Discharged from the hospital in Biella, transferred from the Maggiore hospital in Novara, Soukaina found refuge with some relatives. While justice tries to put together the pieces of a puzzle that is still too confusing, one question remains unanswered: who really hurt Soukaina? And why?

The case continues to keep not only the community of Biella in suspense, but also the numerous followers who have followed with apprehension the fate of their favorite. The truth, for now, remains an enigma, and the shadow of doubt extends over all the protagonists of this disturbing story.

