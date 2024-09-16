Little fish he indicated the sales results in “response” to some public comment regarding Astro Bot’s results in the UK. The latter information was partial data (only physical, no digital) in a relevant but certainly smaller market than the United States. Piscatella’s data on the other hand is more “complete” although obviously still focused on a single market.

Mat Piscatella – well-known American analyst at Circana – shared some weekly data related to sales Of Astro Bot the action-platform game from Team Asobi recently released as a PS5 exclusive.

Astro Bot Sales Details in the US

The analyst explains that in the Astro Bot launch week It was the second best-selling game in the U.S. — both physical and digital — behind only NBA 2K25, which as one of the region’s flagship sports games naturally dominated.

There is also another element to take into consideration, namely the Astro Bot themed controller. The special DualSense was the best-selling accessory of the week. Piscatella says that’s a positive sales figure for launch days.

In another comment he also explains how look only at the physical data It’s risky because not only do games sell more digitally, but above all disc sales are often more a consequence of the way the publisher manages production and distribution, rather than a question of actual demand.

We also point out that Astro Bot did not make it to the top of the Japanese charts.