Go to the parade of Three Wise Men has become a true tradition for many Madrid families, that each January 5 They enjoy this parade of floats, ideal to please the little ones in the house. However, beyond the music, the lights and the enthusiasm of the children, there is another figure that has generated a lot of expectation in the streets of the capital in recent years: King Gaspar.

The monarch, from Asia as tradition says, has been a trend on social networks for years due to handsome actor who has been performing it since 2022. He is a Navarrese artist Beltran Iraburuwho for a few years has given life to this Christmas character and who has fallen in love with half of Spain thanks to his imposing physique.

The 49-year-old interpreter will bring King Gaspar to life again in 2025 for the fourth time in a row and, with almost complete certainty, he will unleash madness again on Since he rose to fame, the roles have not stopped coming to this performer who takes all the comments he has received as a “flattery.”

However, beyond his role as His Majesty, the truth is that he has an extensive career behind him as a singer and actor. We tell you everything you need to know about Beltrán Iraburu, King Gaspar of the 2025 Three Wise Men parade in Madrid.









The prolific career of ‘Gaspar guapo’ as an opera singer

Beltrán Iraburu was born in 1975 in Pamplona (Navarra), where he began to develop his passion for music and theater from a very young age. began to sing at just 11 years old at the Pablo Sarasate Conservatory after becoming fond of classical music thanks to his father and stood out for his vocal power, which allowed him to work from the age of 18 in various early music groups and choirs.

Although he first graduated in Geography and History in the University of Navarra, decided to dedicate himself completely to his career as a singer and actor and moved to Valladolid to study Bachelor of Musicology.

Shortly after, he moved to Milanwhere he studied singing and lyrical repertoire with maestro Anatoly Goussev and acting with Marco Migliara. Already in Italy, he began to get his first roles in operas such as ‘Don Giovanni’, ‘Rigoletto’ or ‘La traviata’ and such was his performance that he even sang alongside the legendary Montserrat Caballé at the Milan Duomo jubilee concert.

In 2002 he returned to Spain, where he worked on very distinguished operas such as bass-baritonelike ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’, or ‘The Sevillano’s Guest’. Less than a decade later, in 2009, he would leave the country again to continue his lyric trainingthis time in Paris, where he participated in musical works such as ‘La verbena de la Paloma’ and was part of the Texto ensemble group.

In recent years, beyond his outstanding role as Gaspar in the annual Three Kings Day parade In Madrid, we have also seen him as a member of the Coro Intermezzo, the main choir of the Teatro Real. «I have been dedicated to what I like most for twenty-five years. and without stopping training,” he said a few years ago in an interview for ABC.

Beltrán Iraburu’s most recognized roles as an actor

The musical world has not been the only area to which Beltrán Iraburu has dedicated his life. Beyond his work as a lyrical singer, the Navarrese has also made his first steps in the acting worldhighlighting his time through some of the musicals best known in our country.

Always accustomed to playing villain roles in our country’s musical fiction due to his powerful voice, he played Scar in ‘The Lion King’ for six seasons and also Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Other great works in which the actor has also participated have been ‘The doctor’ and ‘The pillars of the earth’.

However, beyond these experiences, Iraburu admitted a few years ago that his great dream would be to be part of the cast of a Spanish audiovisual production: «I would love to work on period fiction.although as long as the product is of quality I wouldn’t care if it was comedy, drama, and film or television. And I would love to work with the best,” he said in an interview for this medium.

Among the latest projects where we have been able to enjoy Madrid’s ‘Gaspar guapo’ is the latest film from Álex de la Iglesia’s production company, ‘Anatema’where he has a small role, or the series ‘Christ and King’from Atresmedia Player, where he played the athlete and reporter Miguel de la Quadra-Salcedo.