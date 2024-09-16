The Champions League returns and with the peculiarity that due to the change in format, it will be played on Thursdays, and in that scenario, Atalanta of Italy receives Arsenal of England.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are coming off a 3-2 Serie A win over Fiorentina last weekend, although they haven’t had a very solid start, having picked up half of their points so far, the result of 2 wins and 2 losses in 4 games.
For their part, Arsenal arrive in Italy eager to maintain their great form. Undefeated with 3 wins and a draw, having won the derby against Tottenham away 1-0 with a goal from Gabriel, they know that starting off on the right foot is a great incentive in this incipient UEFA Champions League.
City: Bergamo, Italy
Date: September 19
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Liga de Campeones. While in Argentina will be seen on FOX Sports, and on Mexico on Sky HD. In South America, it will be available on Disney+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fiorentina
|
3-2 V
|
Serie A
|
Inter
|
0-4 D
|
Serie A
|
Turin
|
1-2 D
|
Serie A
|
Lecce
|
4-0 V
|
Serie A
|
real Madrid
|
2-0 D
|
European Super Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
1-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-1 E
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
2-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
2-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Lyon
|
2-0 V
|
Emirates Cup
Atalanta comes into this match after winning Serie A by 3-2 against Fiorentina, thanks to goals from Mateo Retegui, De Ketelaere and Lookman and with 6 points they are 3 units behind the leader Napoli.
Failing to win the title last season, losing it to Manchester City, the London team renewed its coach Mikel Arteta and will seek to stay in the top positions and win the Premier League again, but of course fight for the dream of the Champions League. They arrive undefeated at the start of this football year to visit Atalanta.
Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, by Roon, Silva, Ruggeri; Lookman, Retegui, De Ketelaere
Arsenal: Martin; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Jorginho, Martinelli; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Atalanta 2 – Arsenal 2
