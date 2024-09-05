Nintendo has released new details on the highly anticipated Grand Festival Of Splatoon 3which will be held from September 13 to 16. Players will be able to choose their team by answering the question “What is more important to you: Past, Present or Future?“, to then participate in the Tricolour clashes which will see the return of all the arenas seen in the past including the Gran Canyon. After the first 48 hours a new arena will be unlocked, The Arena of Splattoniawhere the public will come to cheer for the team in the lead.

But that’s not all. Starting today it will be possible to purchase two pairs of amiibo inspired by the additional content The Tower of Orderthe first will depict the Sea Sirens while the second is dedicated to the group Try Cool.

SPLATOON 3: THE GRAND FESTIVAL SPLATFEST IS ABOUT TO BEGIN WITH 72 HOURS OF NON-STOP MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Big Run Event, New Amiibo Releases, and More Ahead of the Grand Festival

September 5, 2024 – The Grand Festivalthe largest Splatfest* For Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch, is just around the corner and will take place from September 13th at 2.00 CEST until September 16th at 1.59 CEST – a 72-hour event filled with festivities and music. To decide the teams, players will vote by answering the question “What is more important to you: Past, Present or Future?“.

There will also be performances by the three groups from the Splatoon series: Trio Triglio, the Sea Sirens, and Tenta Cool. During the first part of the Splatfest, the three groups will take turns on three stages. In the second part, they will perform together with a special performance of their new single “Three Wishes.” During both parts, players will be able to use the directional buttons to express themselves at any time with exclusive poses.

During this Splatfest, 4-vs-2-vs-2 Tri-Colored Battles will be available from the start. For the first 48 hours, all previous Tri-Colored Battle Arenas will be in rotation, including the previously Legend of Zelda-themed Splatfest exclusive Gran Canyon. The final 24 hours will see the introduction of the exclusive Tri-Colored Battle Arena Splattonia. If you manage to obtain the Ultra Signal, your team’s supporters will come to cheer you on.

In preparation for the Grand Festival, Ursus & Co is looking for new employees for the upcoming Big Run event, as the Salmonids will be invading the Splattonia Grand Arena from September 7 to 9. To encourage everyone to protect the arena, rewards in the form of scales will be distributed to all players if 700,000,000 Golden Eggs are collected worldwide during the event.

To get a souvenir photo from the Grand Festival, anyone who reaches the rank of “Elite Clam” or higher in the Splatfest will be able to take photos with one of the three groups on the Giant Clam stage. In addition to the Triglio Trio pose for players who have achieved the rank of “Elite Clam,” players who also own the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass will also be able to get the Sea Sirens and Cool Tents poses.

A brand new pose will then be unlocked for players who reach the title above “Elite Clam.” Additionally, it is rumored that the staff scaffolding in front of the Giant Clam stage could be a great photo op.

Additionally, two new amiibo sets are being released today, one featuring the Sea Sirens and one featuring the Cool Tents as they appear in Splatoon 3’s story mode and the paid DLC, Side Order. These amiibo also include their own special gear and the ability to take pictures with them when scanned.

The colorful shooter Splatoon 3 launched almost two years ago on September 9, 2022. In addition to recurring Splatfest events that include 4-vs-2-vs-2 Tri-Colored Battles, players can paint, swim, and splash their way to the top in 4-vs-4 online and offline battles in the Tri-Colored Battle in the sun-drenched Splattonia, fend off swarms of Salmonids and waves of dangerous bosses in the four-player co-op Salmon Run mode, and uncover the mysteries of Alterna in the offline single-player campaign. Additionally, the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass includes a new single-player experience designed to be replayable multiple times.

For more information visit the website: Splatoon 3 | Nintendo Switch Games | Games | Nintendo IT

