Deputy Govyrin: self-employed and individual entrepreneurs can make voluntary contributions to the Social Fund

Self-employed and individual entrepreneurs (IP) can make voluntary contributions to the Social Fund. This way, Russians will be able to provide themselves with a good pension, said State Duma deputy Alexei Govyrin, writes RIA News.

He recalled that this year the minimum amount for credit towards length of service is 50 thousand 789 rubles per year. For this amount, 1.036 IPC (individual pension coefficient) is accrued. The maximum amount of contributions is 406 thousand 391 rubles, that is, 8,292 IPC.

“By the end of 2023, more than 9 million self-employed people were registered in Russia. And many recklessly think that this category of citizens will be left without a pension,” he noted.

According to Govyrin, if a citizen works under an employment contract, as an individual entrepreneur, self-employed, then he has the right to voluntarily make contributions to the Social Fund. This way he will provide himself with a good pension.

The deputy also emphasized that in addition to purchasing coefficients, it is possible to delay retirement. Then additional coefficients are calculated for each year. Thus, with a one-year deferment, the increasing coefficient is 1.056, and for the IPC – 1.07. The maximum deferment is 10 years, then coefficients of 2.11 and 2.32 are applied, respectively.

Earlier, lawyer Vadim Vinogradov warned that if a pensioner works as a self-employed person, he may lose a number of benefits. So, we are talking about pension indexation. The expert recalled that the self-employed are treated the same as the unemployed, therefore their pension is indexed within the time limits established by law and in the same amount.

Some benefits, which are calculated based on the income limit, may also be withdrawn, the lawyer noted.