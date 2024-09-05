Just a few hours away from its official launch, reviews of Astro Bot for the PlayStation 5 have come to light, which positions Team Asobi’s work as a serious candidate for Game of the Yearsomething that many probably didn’t see coming, and others hope that this shows Sony that not everything has to be a blockbuster that takes a decade to develop.

At this time, Astro Bot It has a rating of 94 on Metacriticwhich takes into account over 100 reviews already available, including our own. Here we see multiple perfect ratings that point to the sequel as a love letter, not only to PlayStation, but to video games in general. Here’s what VGC had to say:

“Astro Bot isn’t just a fun platformer with a nostalgic twist; it’s a generationally impressive addition to the genre that understands PlayStation on an atomic level. The level of fun the game produces makes it impossible to compare it to anything other than the best Mario adventure. Astro is no longer a vector through which to reference PlayStation icons; it’s a PlayStation icon.”

For its part, VG247 added:

“Astro Bot is all about fun, and I honestly can’t think of a single moment where it made me wish something had been handled differently, tweaked to be easier, or expanded upon. It’s just perfect.”

Similarly, Kotaku added:

“Astro Bot is a powerful game, as is its namesake hero, but I don’t think either of them are going to save the world or this industry. For what it is, though, Astro Bot is amazing, and that’s worth celebrating here and now. I can’t help but walk away from the experience with a bittersweet taste in my mouth and a hope that one day we won’t have to look to gaming’s past for the best of it all.”

Along with this, IGN commented:

“Astro Bot had me smiling from start to finish. It’s a collection of endlessly inventive levels and incredibly fun abilities that provides endless amounts of fun and never gets boring or repetitive. And while you don’t need a long history with Sony systems to enjoy it, it’s especially a delight for those with a little PlayStation in their hearts, as a treasure trove of gameplay nostalgia awaits.”

In this way, It is clear that Astro Bot It is one of the best games of 2024, and a serious candidate to win the precious main award at The Game Awards and other celebrations of this type. After the resounding failure of ConcordIt’s good to see that PlayStation hasn’t lost its way yet.

We remind you that Astro Bot Coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6. On related topics, you can check out our review of this title here. Likewise, the physical version of the game includes a gift.

Author’s Note.

Astro Bot needs to prove to PlayStation that not all AAA productions need billions of dollars and take eight years to develop. It also makes it clear that classic single-player experiences still have a strong presence in the industry. We just have to wait and see how the general public reacts.

Via: Metacritic