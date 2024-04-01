The Peruvian Tefi Valenzuela, who began her career in the program 'Combate', has achieved notable success in foreign reality shows. Recently, the artist She was interviewed by Verónica Linares on her YouTube channel, in which she shared interesting details about the thematic differences between the various television houses and made comparisons that reveal the variety of formats in which she has participated.

What did Tefi Valenzuela say about the Telemundo and Peru reality shows?

Tefi Valenzuela revealed that his first reality show in Mexico was 'The House of the Famous', first season. This program, which was based in the Charro country, was broadcast in the United States and has a different dynamic than the Peruvian formats. “They are more sporty and you are usually locked up for months,” she said in the interview with Verónica Linares.

“Is different. Here I had done the dance one with Gisela, another fifteen-year-old one, and the 'Combate' one, and none of them forced me to sleep inside a house and take away your phones. Imagine, we, who are so used to cell phones, enter a house, you don't completely know anyone, and they take away all kinds of contacts from you. There (in Mexico) they hire many actors for reality shows (…). Although the duration was bad for me, economically it went very well for me, because I negotiated a compensation of a minimum amount of money, that is, if it lasted a week or five, they paid me the same. As a plus, every gala, (management) paid you. From the budgets that I was used to here (in Peru), there (Mexico) I was (surprised). I said: 'Why didn't I come before?'” Tefi Valenzuela added with a laugh.

At another time, the model also commented that in another Telemundo reality show they had, in addition to physical competitions, cooking challenges, talent tests, such as singing and dancing and so on.

What did Tefi Valenzuela say about the criticism of the reality kids?

In the interview, Tefi Valenzuela also referred to people's prejudice about reality TV boys. According to her, in our country they are still viewed in a derogatory way, because they claim that they only make cups.

“In Peru, reality kids are frowned upon. They say: 'Oh, those kids who make little glasses.' And it's sad. It is such a sad prejudice, because I have studied a lot, and doing a reality show or making glasses does not take away my intelligence. It's like prejudging a person based on his physical appearance. I did reinvent myself, I made music and other things, but if they ask for a reality show and they'll give me money and I'll have fun, it's all good,” the singer concluded.

Who is Tefi Valenzuela?

Tefi Valenzuela, whose real name is Stephanie Valenzuela, is a Peruvian singer, model and television personality. She was born on November 1, 1989 in Arequipa, Peru. Her career in entertainment began when she participated in the competition show 'Combate', in which she gained popularity for her charisma and physical abilities.

Tefi subsequently ventured into music and released singles such as 'Ya no' and 'Que Volveres', which have been well received by her growing fan base. In addition to her musical career, she has participated in several television programs and reality shows in different countries, which allowed her to have more international recognition.