Astro Bot is selling less than expected in the UKat least according to the first surveys on physical copies reported by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry. It is clear that, given the enthusiastic reception from critics, something more was expected.

“Astro Bot sales in the UK (physical copies only so far) are not huge,” Dring wrote. “The game’s launch week numbers are lower by a third than those recorded by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021.”

“In the case of Astro Bot, however, I expect a longer-lasting sales streak“, added the director of GamesIndustry.biz. “It certainly sold more copies in the UK in the first two days than Concord did internationally.”