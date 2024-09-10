Astro Bot is selling less than expected in the UKat least according to the first surveys on physical copies reported by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry. It is clear that, given the enthusiastic reception from critics, something more was expected.
“Astro Bot sales in the UK (physical copies only so far) are not huge,” Dring wrote. “The game’s launch week numbers are lower by a third than those recorded by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021.”
“In the case of Astro Bot, however, I expect a longer-lasting sales streak“, added the director of GamesIndustry.biz. “It certainly sold more copies in the UK in the first two days than Concord did internationally.”
Can the revolution wait?
Despite being the game with the highest average score of all of 2024 on Metacritic, Astro Bot it might therefore not be able to determine the change of direction which everyone is hoping for with regards to Sony’s strategies and the well-known focus on live service productions.
Sure, for now. the data is absolutely partial and it is therefore impossible to establish whether or not Team Asobi’s title has achieved the objectives the studio was aiming for: we will see in the next few days, with digital sales and other countries, how things really are.
