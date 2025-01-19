Between this Friday and Sunday, the Congress of Deputies hosted the filming of a television series about the coup attempt of February 23, 1981which was recreated according to the story that is made of it in the work Anatomy of a momentby the writer Javier Cercas.

Sources from the Lower House have reported that this Thursday the chamber was prepared by set design experts for filming of the series, where the actors have recorded between Friday and Sunday. Thus, on Thursday the technicians adapted the chamber to make it similar to that of February 23, 1981, when civil guards under the command of Lieutenant Antonio Tejero broke into the parliamentary headquarters while the investiture debate was taking place. Leopoldo Calvo Sotelo.

The series is made by DLO Producciones and has been acquired by Movistar Plus+. Your advertisement It took place at the end of last yearwhen it became known that the actor Álvaro Morte will play the former president of the Government Adolfo Suárez.

It so happens that the reenactment of 23-F in the Lower House between this Thursday and Sunday took place less than a month before this coming month of February 24 years have passed since the attempted coup d’état which resulted in various sentences.

This is ‘Anatomy of a Moment’

Anatomy of a momentpublished in April 2009 by Cercas, examines the failed coup d’état of 23-F. It focuses on the crucial moment when Suárez, Vice President Manuel Gutiérrez Mellado and PCE leader Santiago Carrillo remained in their seats while the coup plotters fired shots in Congress.

The book has received critical recognition, as it was awarded the National Fiction Prize in 2010. However, Its impact has transcended the literary fieldsince it has given rise to adaptations in various media.





In 2022, director Àlex Rigola took it to the theater, where it premiered on February 23 at the Teatro de la Abadía in Madrid. The adaptation consists of a story narrated by four actors, accompanied by an audiovisual support composed of historical frames, offering a new perspective on the coup attempt.

The work has sold numerous copies and has had a wide reach both in Spain and internationally. The book has been praised for its rigorous historical research and his captivating narrative style, which combines elements of journalistic chronicle and historical analysis.