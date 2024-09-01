A second reason is the fact that Astro Bot will be able to count on the support of many beloved characters from the PlayStation world which will appear in the game in various ways. Now, we have the chance to see another Bot based on a character that has been truly beloved in recent years: Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima .

Astro Bot the action and platform game from Team Asobi coming to PS5 on September 6, is certainly one of the most anticipated games by PlayStation fans. One of the reasons is obviously the quality of the work that emerges from the presentations and also from how much good the team has already done in the past with the saga and in particular with Astro’s Playroom.

The Ghost of Tsushima-themed Astro Bot teaser

In the video you can see below, PlayStation shows a teaser of Astro Bot in which a group of bot characters run towards the PS Studios logo. This is a video used on various occasions and the important part is the ending, which changes each time Sony releases a new teaser related to the video game.

As you can see, in the last ten seconds we see some leaves fluttering in the windthen a fox wearing a black headband, and finally a Jin Sakai-inspired bot trying to get it back, only to end up ejected into the PS Studios logo.

It looks like we’ll also see the Sucker Punch samurai in the video game. In other teasers, PlayStation has also shown Trico from The Last Guardian, Kratos from God of War, and various characters from Horizon (Zero Dawn/Forbidden West/Call of the Mountain).

We also know that Astro Bot may already have a sequel planned, according to a clear indication.