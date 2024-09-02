A similar interest may also exist in application situations, when the potential employer wants to know more about the applicant, but the applicant does not disclose the requested information about themselves. The difference: Unlike in private life, employment law has legal requirements as to what information can be obtained from applicants and how this can be done. These requirements apply to any type of “information gathering”, be it the classic question in a job interview or the gathering of further information in the form of a background check.