Trump Adviser: Harris Campaign Seeking Way to Avoid Sept. 10 Debate

The campaign headquarters of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will try to disrupt the debate with Donald Trump. This was reported in an interview with the Fox News channel stated former President’s Senior Advisor Jason Miller.

“I think the Harris team is looking for a way to avoid this debate,” Miller said. He said Kamala Harris’s people have begun preparing for the Trump debate and “realized what they’re dealing with.” The debate between the US presidential candidates will air on ABC on September 10.

Miller suspected Harris’ team of wanting to disrupt the official procedure and believes that their candidate will be in “serious trouble”: “They know that President Trump is the greatest debater in modern political history.” Jason Miller was also surprised that the rules for holding debates were created by the Democratic Party, but now they want to change them. In late August, Kamala Harris demanded that the debate with Trump be held with microphones on at all times.

“I think they’re afraid and they don’t want to expose Kamala Harris. You want to know why? Because she’s going to have to answer for everything that’s happened in the last three and a half years,” Trump’s adviser concluded.

At the end of the summer, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said his rival Kamala Harris was defective and incapable of giving interviews. Trump stressed that people like Harris were not needed as the leader of the United States.