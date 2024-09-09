That Astro Bot if you look at Mario, and in particular at some specific chapters of the series, it’s quite obvious, but the similarities with Super Mario Odyssey emerge clearly in this video comparison posted by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, who draws an interesting parallel between the two games.

To be honest, Astro Bot seems to take several ideas from Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine, but the comparison with Super Mario Odyssey is still very fitting, also due to the greater technical similarity between the two games, which are not too separated in terms of time.

Considering that it was released in 2017 as a launch game for the Nintendo Switch, it must be said that Galaxy holds its own very well, and proves to have represented a source of inspiration important for the many ideas present in the gameplay of Astro Bot.