That Astro Bot if you look at Mario, and in particular at some specific chapters of the series, it’s quite obvious, but the similarities with Super Mario Odyssey emerge clearly in this video comparison posted by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits, who draws an interesting parallel between the two games.
To be honest, Astro Bot seems to take several ideas from Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine, but the comparison with Super Mario Odyssey is still very fitting, also due to the greater technical similarity between the two games, which are not too separated in terms of time.
Considering that it was released in 2017 as a launch game for the Nintendo Switch, it must be said that Galaxy holds its own very well, and proves to have represented a source of inspiration important for the many ideas present in the gameplay of Astro Bot.
The different sections of the comparison
The video, of course, presents a very limited comparison, since the games have many elements of similarity but also many differences, however it can be interesting to see two excellent exponents of the 3D platform genre side by side, perhaps the best released in recent years.
The video is divided into various sections that highlight the different characteristics of the games, trying to compare them with each other by thematic areas.
So let’s see a comparison on “physics and interactions”, one on “animations”, one on “world design”, one on “gadgets and transformations” and a section focused on boss fights.
