The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, also Minister of Interior Affairs, Justice and Peace of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship, said this Monday (9) that opposition member Edmundo González left the country for Spain to escape from “fascism” and the “right”, not from Chavismo.

“He didn’t say anything to anyone, because he was fleeing from the right, from fascism, not from the government. This act by Mr. Edmundo González is a voluntary act, on July 29 he went to the Dutch embassy, ​​his plan was never electoral,” said Cabello, at a PSUV press conference, according to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website.

“The truth is that what González Urrutia did, he didn’t tell anyone in the opposition and it took them by surprise, because if he was running away, it was from the right, from María Corina [Machado, líder da oposição]of fascism, not of the government”, alleged the Chavista minister.

“The guy left, first, he left because he knows he didn’t win [a eleição presidencial]. [Além disso,] He knows that those people who surrounded him would harm him,” Cabello claimed.

The minister responded to the Spanish government and claimed that there were negotiations between Caracas and Madrid for González to be received in the European country. The Spanish Foreign Ministry denied that there had been any such talks.

“How does a Spanish Air Force plane get here? It was discussed, worked on,” said Cabello.

González left Venezuela for political asylum in Spain over the weekend, after the Chavista courts ordered his arrest for failing to appear to give testimony in an investigation into who was responsible for an opposition website that made copies of the voting records from the July 28 presidential election available.

These documents prove that González won the election, contrary to the official result of the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by the Maduro regime, which proclaimed the winner.

Venezuela’s attorney general, Chavista Tarek William Saab, said on Monday that the Public Ministry will close the criminal investigation against González, highlighting that the objective from the beginning was to force him out of the country.