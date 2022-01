It was Dancing on the volcano of De Dijk. The first song Astrid Kersseboom played in her new job, the Radio 1-Journaal. It was Monday, January 3, her first day at work, six-thirty in the morning. ‘Dancing on the volcano was written in the period of the great doomsday. Everything is going to suck, let’s dance. Now, in corona time, we have a bit of the same. There’s not much we can do about it, but we can dance.’