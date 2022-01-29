The 2022 championship will kick off with numerous innovations on the starting grid, characterized by several drivers ready to face the upcoming season at the wheel of a different team than the one they were under contract with in 2021. Specifically, only one of the twenty participants in the world championship has materialized the transition from Formula 2 to the Circus, and responds to the name of Guanyu Zhou. The 22-year-old Chinese, in fact, will play his first year in the top flight with Alfa Romeo – where he will find Valtteri Bottas as a teammate – indirectly leaving some perplexities in the environment. Not surprisingly, the most desired leap in quality did not materialize for the Australian Oscar Piastri, absolute star in Formula 2 last season with the championship victory in his first year in the series. Despite this result, the 20-year-old from Melbourne has not found a place in F1 as a factory driver, signing with theAlpine as a test driver. A missed opportunity that seemed to many a real injustice, but that Piastri himself wants to deal with in the most professional way possible.

Interviewed by Auto Actionthe young talent of Italian origins stressed the need to want to accumulate the greatest possible experience at the wheel of an F1 car, with the tests that will be useful in order to reach this goal in view of a call to participate in the world championship, possibly from 2023: “I’ll be busy enough – he has declared – as we are organizing an intense testing program, and I am ready to tackle several days of testing in my new role. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t want to race in a category other than F1. I think it is much more important to do some test days in an F1 car than to work elsewhere trying to learn a new profession “. In conclusion, Piastri denied having started negotiations with Alfa Romeo for a possible debut with the Swiss team, concentrating all his energies in view of a possible promotion in 2023: “It would have been great if I could have competed in F1 this year – he added – but I’m not sure it would have been the right move. I have not had any talks with the Alfa, e I wanted to remain faithful to the Alpine. They have been great with me for the past couple of years, promoting me as a reserve driver this year, and we haven’t seen a young driver take part in such a rich test session for quite some time, which is also fantastic. So, for me, it made sense to stay with Alpine, even if it meant a year on the sidelines. It’s very early to start thinking about my future – he concluded – but I want to be on the starting grid next year. I feel I deserve it, and I am working to make this possible ”.