With the introduction of the most powerful car in its 100-year history, Aston Martin has announced the return of its most iconic name: Vanquish. A technical masterpiece that sits at the top of the British car manufacturer’s range of front-engined sports cars: the car is equipped with an engine 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo, capable of delivering 835 HP and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Record-breaking performance

We are talking about numbers that not only place the Vanquish as a true benchmark in supercar performance, but also ensure it has an extraordinary acceleration and a top speed of over 345 km/hthe highest ever achieved by an Aston Martin production car. The bespoke chassis incorporates cutting-edge dynamic technology, while the carbon fibre bodywork gives the car an unrivalled personality. As for the interiorsset new standards for modern luxury, combining comfort and refinement in an unparalleled driving environment.

Limited production

Returning to the engine question, Aston Martin has perfected every stage of the internal combustion process to obtain unprecedented performance and efficiency. All things considered, the V12 hidden under the bonnet of the new Vanquish not only offers ample power, but also complies with the latest emissions regulations in all global markets, a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainability. But Aston Martin, we know, is also synonymous with luxury and exclusivity: that’s why the annual production of the new car will be limited to less than 1,000 units.

Technical features

Some technical features of the new Aston Martin Vanquish worth mentioning: the new chassis has a wheelbase longer by 80 mm, the car is equipped with Bilstein DTX shock absorberselectronic rear differential (e-diff) and AML-specific 21″ Pirelli P ZERO tyres, all of which are complemented by a panoramic glass roof and a bespoke infotainment system. First deliveries of the new Aston Martin Vanquish are due in fourth quarter of this year.

Aston Martin Vanquish

“With the introduction of Vanquish we have crowned Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car range. – commented Aston Martin Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll – A true top model in every respectVanquish is a statement of intent. A confirmation of our mission to create the most powerful, most beautiful and most emotional cars in the ultra-luxury sports car market. As such, Vanquish is the truest Aston Martin. Impeccably designed and engineered, it sets extraordinary new standards of performance, style and luxury for a new generation of connoisseurs“.