Chiara Ferragni and Fedez would have celebrated six years of marriage in the first days of September. This happy event, however, did not occur, as the two broke up several months ago. According to many, however, the influencer would have published on social media a real dig aimed at her ex-husband.

Are we facing yet another provocation or is it simply a coincidence?

In memory of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s wedding

September 1, 2018 is now a I remember far away and on that date nothing foreshadowed what would happen to the FerragnezIt was on that very day that Chiara and Fedez swore eternal love to each other, getting married in Knownin Sicily.

In these days, therefore, the former couple would have celebrated the sixth wedding anniversarybut unfortunately we know very well how it ended between them. Their marriage could not withstand the difficulties of the couple and the two decided to go their separate ways.

Fedez he has been photographed several times in the company of beautiful women while Clear has managed to keep her privacy in this regard. However, a few hours ago, the woman posted on social media a little dig addressed directly to her ex-husband.

Did the influencer tease the rapper?

According to some fans of the most talked about former couple in Italy, Chiara Ferragni provoked her ex-husband through a post published on Instagram. The influencer would have decided to spend a day on the Lake Como in the company of the children Leo and Victoria.

To these beautiful photos would have been added the caption “All the love I need today”. Many have therefore supposed that this phrase was directed at the marriage that was now over. For others, however, it is a simple randomness which would imply that the only love that Chiara wants to have in her life are her children. For the moment we are not given to know the truth, but Fedez has not had the opportunity to comment as he is busy with Venice Film Festival.