The high-power charging network in Italy continues to grow. Ewiva, the joint venture between Enel X and the Volkswagen Group, has in fact announced the creation of 150 Charging Infrastructureswith a power of 300kW each, for a total of 292 high-power charging points (PoC) distributed on 72 High Power Charging sites along the Ten-T, the Trans-European Transport Network. This is thanks to the European project Miliar-E (Italian Capillary Ultrafast Charging Network for Electric Vehicles).

The project for the charging network

This is a project that Ewiva was awarded as part of the Connecting Europe Facility – Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (CEF – AFIF) program and involves, overall, an investment of more than 20 million euros jointly financed by the European Executive Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and the Environment (CINEA) and private resources. As part of the project, Ewiva was awarded funding of over 7 million euros. Also as part of the CEF – AFIF program, Ewiva was awarded contributions for the construction of new high-power charging points in Italy thanks to the Next Wav-E projectswhich includes the strengthening of the ultra-fast charging network for light electric vehiclesAnd Heavy Wave-E, which aims to integrate the charging network for light vehicles with Charging infrastructure for heavy electric vehicles.

Ewiva’s commitment to fast charging

“We strongly believe in a future marked by a new mobility, in Italy and in the rest of Europe, accessible and able to free the desire to travel electric.. – Ewiva commented – The funding obtained from the European Commission testifies to the quality of our work and the effectiveness of this joint venture which, although young, has already achieved such important results. Thanks to the commitment of the entire supply chain, almost entirely Italian and with which we collaborate synergistically, we can in fact announce that we have closed the Miliar-E project: we are now ready to face the next challenges to achieve the electrification of mobility in our country”. As of June 2024, the joint venture that combines the investments of the two Groups has built over 360 charging stations with more than 1,200 charging points located from North to South of the country.