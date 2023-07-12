A new limited edition sports car to celebrate 110 years of history. With these intentions Aston Martin has unveiled the new one Valora model with a retro-inspired design that recalls the original V8 Vantage and the 1980 RHAM/1 “Muncher” Le Mans Racer: it will be produced only in 110 unitsand is destined to become one of the most collectible Aston Martins ever due to its great exclusivity.

The design

From an aesthetic point of view, the ones that stand out are the carbon fiber bodywork, the clamshell hood with a “horseshoe” vent and dual NACA ducts, circular LED headlights, a wide front grille and vertical air intakes, plus a prominent splitter and carbon fiber accents at sight. Not only that: elsewhere we find pronounced front fenders with functional air intakes, 21″ forged alloy wheels with honeycomb design shod with Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires specific for Aston Martin and carbon-ceramic brakes with discs that they measure 16.1″ at the front and 14.2″ at the rear. Complete overview a three-pipe exhaust system centrally located and flanked by a prominent speaker.

Interiors

The recalls with the standard Vantage are different inside the cabin, although the new Valor enjoys a revised center console with new vents and updated instrument cluster. There gear shift, a six-speed manual, features a wooden knob and high-end detailing, while the carbon fiber door panels are complemented by the sports seats with carbon fiber shellwhich boast a “wool tweed” upholstery inspired by the seat covers used in the Le Mans-winning DBR1 in 1959.

The engine

The powertrain has also been improved compared to the standard Vantage. In particular, the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 the Valor delivers 715 HP of total power and 753 Nm of maximum torque, an increase compared to the 700 HP of the Vantage (the torque has remained unchanged). As mentioned, a six-speed manual gearbox is offered in combination which sends power to the rear wheels via a limited slip differential. Three driving modes available to the driver: Sport, Sport + and Track. Production of the new Aston Martin Valor is expected to begin by the end of the year, with deliveries also starting.