The all-time goalscorer of the team tigers And one of the best foreigners to come to Mexican soccer in recent years, André-Pierre Gignac, has missed the first two games of the 2023 Apertura tournament due to a blow that took him away from the pitch for longer than expected. .
His place is taken by Nico Ibañez, an Argentine striker who arrived for the Atlético San Luis and from there he jumped to the Tuzos del Pachuca, where he established himself as champion and also took the title for best scorer. However, in Tigres he has not managed to stand out as the fans would have thought.
Some attribute this to the lack of opportunities. Some even say that he should already play in Gignac’s place, either starting the games or coming on as a substitute. Others say no, that André-Pierre continues to be immovable in Robert Dante Siboldi’s scheme.
As an argument in favor of the French, they put how decisive he has been at important moments, such as the penalty in the final against Chivas, which began a historic comeback, the outcome of which would be neither more nor less than the eighth league title for the Tigers.
And against the Argentine, they point out the clear goal opportunities that he has missed, and that in some way have cost the champion team of Mexico points.
This is where the ‘problem’ between Ibañez and Gignac begins. In the need of certain fans to hit one to lift the other. Because there are plenty of arguments to think that Nico should have more regularity. There have even been duels in which Gignac does not go, and there Ibañez could be a great change option. And there are also reasons to ask that Gignac always stay on the pitch, because he achieves things that others don’t… even at thirty-seven years of age.
There is no problem between Ibañez and Gignac… that is put together by some media and part of the fans. Both players have enough quality to ask for them in the starting eleven.
