It wasn’t much of a surprise thefarewell of Otmar Szafnauer to Aston Martin. The US manager, despite the denials of recent weeks, has formalized the separation from the British team after 12 years spent at Silverstone passing from Force India and Racing Point probably headed by Alpine.

Lawrence Stroll will therefore have to work hard to identify a new strong figure to lead his team in the new technological era that we are about to experience, maintaining the high ambitions that prompted him to bring the luxury brand back to Formula 1 last season. Among the possible candidates, the name of Martin Whitmarsh, who has held the position of CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies since last October.

As reported by Auto Motor und Sport, the 63-year-old former McLaren is the candidate number one for the vacant position of team principal left by Szafnauer, which would thus sanction his return as a protagonist in the Circus after almost nine years. Whitmarsh, in fact, drove McLaren from 2009 to 2013 picking up the heavy legacy of Ron Dennis, fighting several times for the title with Hamilton and Button thanks to a very fast car but often betrayed by reliability.