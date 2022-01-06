Home page world

A new Corona variant is detected in France. The researcher behind the study is considered controversial.

Update from Thursday, January 6th, 2022, 9 a.m .: Very little is still known, but research classifies the new Corona variant, which was found in France, as harmless compared to other mutations. Tom Peacock from Imperial College in London, who is considered to be renowned scientists in this research field, emphasized that the Corona variant is “definitely not worth worrying about at the moment”. The WHO classifies the mutation as an “observable” variant.

There is also an aspect that has so far received little public attention. Behind the preprint study is a scientist who is controversial: Didier Raoult. The 69-year-old has already been criticized for treating patients with a malaria drug against Covid-19. He used the drug “hydroxychloroquine”, which Donald Trump recommended for a while. For this he was officially reprimanded by the French Medical Association in December 2021.

Didier Raoult in November 2021. © Philippe Lopez / AFP

This is reported by the ARD, among others. Raoult is considered a hero among critics of the Corona measures, especially in France. Fan articles printed with his face are offered on the Internet, including protective masks. Many of his popular predictions about the pandemic ultimately turned out to be wrong, for example that the pandemic would be over relatively quickly.

To what extent Raoult’s study on the new Corona variant can be assessed as meaningful, further scientists must now examine. In contrast, no one was involved in the investigation, except Didier Raoult.

New Corona variant discovered in France

Update from Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, 10:25 a.m .: According to experts, the new corona variant discovered in France should be observed – but they have not yet recognized a major risk. “We should observe these as well as other variants, but there is no reason to be particularly concerned about this variant,” said Richard Neher, expert on virus variants at the University of Basel (Switzerland), on Tuesday (04.01.2022) the dpa news agency . The US epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding wrote on Twitter: “I’m not yet very worried about B.1.640.2. I doubt that it will prevail over Omikron or Delta. “

A new Corona variant has been detected in France. (Symbol photo) © Leonello Calvetti / Imago Images

French researchers led by Didier Raoult from the IHU Méditerranée Infection Institute had demonstrated the new variant in twelve patients in south-east France, as the team wrote in a preprint paper at the end of December. The patient, who was probably infected first in France, came back from a trip from Cameroon.

New Corona variant B.1.640.2 does not seem to be spreading too much

A team led by the French researcher from the IHU Méditerranée Infection institute writes in conclusion about the new variant: “It is too early to speculate about the virological, epidemiological or clinical properties of the new variant.” However, your data are another example of how unpredictable Variants of the coronavirus could occur.

However, variant B.1.640.2 does not seem to have spread much so far, says the Basel expert Neher. She is “one of many that has not prevailed against Omikron and Delta at least so far”.

Next Corona variant reaches Europe: Karl Lauterbach “in exchange”

First report from January 4th, 2022: Marseille – The corona virus is changing. Another variant of Sars-CoV-2 has appeared in Europe, this time in France. This is the corona-Mutant B.1.640.2.

The Corona variant apparently comes from Cameroon and was probably brought into the country by a person who had returned from a trip. In the south of France, the person probably infected twelve other people from the closer geographic area with the new variant of the corona virus, according to scientists. Experts from the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille in the south of France discovered the mutant at the beginning of December 2021.

In this regard, a study published, which, however, has not yet been independently verified. The data situation is so far confusing. According to the authors of the analysis, 46 mutations were detected in the variant, including the already known mutations N501Y and E484K.

New Corona variant reaches Europe: Karl Lauterbach expresses himself

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach compared the discovery of the new Corona variant to our editorial team: "We still don't know enough to be able to say anything useful. But I'm already in contact with specialists, "said the SPD politician.

While the new mutation is still largely unexplored, the omicron variant that is circulating is of concern to politics and science. Because of this, the Federal Government's Expert Council and the Robert Koch Institute meet on Tuesday. It is about recommendations for the coming Corona summit on Friday.