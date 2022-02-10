After Haas and Red Bull, it’s time to discover the shapes and colors of Aston Martin AMR22which unlike the RB18 will not be a simple show car repainted to present the 2022 sponsors, but the real single-seater designed following the new technical regulation based on the return of the ground effect.

Sebastian Vettel And Lance Stroll they hope to be able to redeem a 2021 stingy in satisfactions or in any case below expectations. The British team in fact finished in seventh place in the Constructors’ standings, losing three positions compared to the placement obtained in 2020 when it was still racing under the name Racing Point.

In terms of livery, the loss of the sponsor BWT should clear customs the return of fluo yellow together with emerald green, the perfect color for the new weight partner Aramco which joins Cognizant in the role of title sponsor. In the box above you can follow the presentation of the Aston Martin AMR22 in live streaming.