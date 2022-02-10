Astronomers have recently spotted the remains of a dead planet as it stumbled onto the surface of a dead star, confirming decades of speculation about what happens to solar systems reaching the end of their lives.

These explosive observations, captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, provide a preview of the violent future that may await Earth and its sun billions of years from now, the researchers write in a study published Feb. 9 in the journal Nature.

“This discovery provides the first direct evidence that white dwarfs currently accumulated the remains of ancient planetary systems,” study lead author Tim Cunningham, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, said in a statement. Investigating accretion in this way provides a glimpse into the possible fate of thousands of systems known exoplanets, including our solar system.

It would end the life of about 97% of all stars in the Milky Way as white dwarfs – shriveled crystalline stellar cores that pack the equivalent of the Sun’s mass into an orbit no larger than Earth.

After another old star burns up its fuel, it turns into a red giant, smashing any planets in the inner solar system long enough to be close enough. Soon, the star shed its outer layers in a massive explosion of hot gas that swept the solar system. And in the midst of this chaos, a white dwarf is born.

Scientists believe that the planets, or what’s left of them, could continue to orbit a white dwarf in a dusty mass called a debris disk. Sometimes, these planetary remnants can spiral upward to the surface of the dead star and become part of the dwarf; Previous studies looking at the elemental composition of nearby white dwarfs have found traces of heavy metals such as iron and magnesium mixed in the atmospheres of dead stars, suggesting the presence of crooked massifs.

Those previous studies rely on a technique called spectroscopy – a method of studying the wavelengths of light emitted by an object to find out what that object is made of. As such, any evidence of dead stars devouring dead planets has been indirect – until now.

Using the Chandra X-ray telescope, the authors of the new study focused on a nearby white dwarf called G29-38, located about 45 light-years away in the constellation of Pisces and known to have a mineral-contaminated atmosphere. With Chandra, the researchers isolated G29–38 in their field of view and watched for signs of high-energy outbursts coming from the dwarf’s surface, indicating some kind of impact.

Sure enough, the team successfully detected X-ray emissions from the white dwarf. From the brightness of the explosions, the team measured the heat of the explosions. The researchers said they found that the plasma on the surface of the star warmed up to more than 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit (one million degrees Celsius), which is fully consistent with the models of planetary bodies that collide with white dwarfs.

These observations provide the first direct evidence that white dwarfs absorb and devour the rocky remains of orbiting planets. The X-ray flashes occurred billions of years after the formation of the G29-38 planetary system, suggesting that a similar fate could await Earth when our sun begins its inevitable final act several billion years from now.