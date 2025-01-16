Aston Martin is preparing to make a splash in the driver market. The British team led by Lawrence Stroll wants to sign Max Verstappen in the short term and is already designing a super offer of 1,000 million euros to have the four-time world champion in its ranks.

This is reported exclusively by the British newspaper Daily Mail in a news article published this Thursday in which it points out that Jefferson Slack, one of the trusted men of the owner of the team, would have already started contacts with some investors to those who have commented on the project.

Stroll’s dream is to have the Dutchman as soon as possible, but from saying to deed there is a long ceiling. And Verstappen, the most sought-after driver on the grid, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and has reiterated on several occasions that his dream would be to finish his career with the Austrian team.

The arrival of Verstappen to the team would represent the definitive boost to a project marked by the arrival of Adrian Newey, the best designer in the world, bathed in millions by Stroll to give Fernando Alonso a car to match for a year 2026 in which he can find his last great opportunity to fight for the World Cup.