Before embarking on the relationship with the former Roma captain Franceso Totti, Noemi Bocchi was married to Mario Caucci. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the entrepreneur is now under investigation for the crimes of mistreatment and lack of maintenance and for him, the Rome Prosecutor's Office is asking for a sentence of 5 years and 6 months in prison. What is going on.

Noemi Bocchifor some time now, has been in all the gossip magazines due to the relationship that began in 2022 with Francesco Totti, after the much talked about end of the latter's story with Ilary Blasi. Before meeting the former footballer, the 34-year-old from Tivoli was married for many years to the entrepreneur Mario Caucci, with whom she had two children in 2011 and 2014.

Today, as reported by Corriere della SeraCaucci would risk a prison sentence 5 years and 6 months in prison. This is what the Rome Prosecutor's Office asked for the crimes he was accused of mistreatment And failure to maintain. The sentence should arrive next June.

It would have been Noemi Bocchi herself who reported the entrepreneur. The marriage between the two it was already strongly compromised since 2017 and Caucci, according to the woman, had left the marital home and his wife to look after the children alone.

As always reported Corriere della Sera in 2022, on the evening of May 1st 2019 According to Bocchi, a very serious episode occurred. Caucci tried to break into the house despite the woman's invitation to leave.

Noemi said that once Caucci entered attacked her, putting his hands around her neck and pushing her, forcing her to take refuge in the bathroom for hours. In the following days he told her he didn't remember anything about her and her he apologizedbut Bocchi, also strong with a report who attested to the injuries caused by his ex, presented the same complaint.

They will follow updates on this matter.