29′

Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

29′

Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).

27′

Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

27′

Foul by Pedro Díaz (Rayo Vallecano).

23′

Gooooool! Real Sociedad 1, Rayo Vallecano 0. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from very close range.

22′

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Dani Cárdenas.

22′

Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box.

21′

Attempt missed by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) header from a difficult angle on the right following a corner.

20′

Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Corner committed by Igor Zubeldia.

18′

Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).

18′

Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

18′

Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box.

17′

Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

17′

Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17′

Foul by Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano).

16′

Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

16′

Foul by Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano).

15′

Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).

15′

Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

13′

Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).

13′

Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

13′

Lack of Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad).

13′

Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

9′

Offside, Real Sociedad. Aihen Muñoz tried a through ball but Martín Zubimendi was offside.

8′

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Iván Balliu.

8′

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Alfonso Espino.

6′

Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García tried a through ball but Randy Nteka was offside.

5′

Stopped shot. Pedro Díaz (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

3′

Attempt missed by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left and the ball misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Luka Sucic with a cross into the area.

3′

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Aridane Hernández.

1′

Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.

First part begins.

Confirmed lineups for both teams, which take the field to start warm-up exercises