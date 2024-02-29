DCorner spotlights hang diagonally above the sofa bed, and loop curtains protect you from prying eyes from outside. Next door, a flat screen sits enthroned on two cubby shelves, flanked by a green plant and a candle jar. A cherub is dreaming away in one shelf, while in another there is a vase of flowers. The creped lampshade illuminates the room with soft light. The framed poster adds a splash of color to the wall. There are many apartments like this. On the one hand. The furniture and home accessories can be found in many takeaway stores. On the other hand, this apartment is a rarity – in Marburg, where it is located, but also in Hesse. It serves as an escape apartment for prostitutes, something that doesn't exist in Frankfurt with its much larger milieu.

Thorsten Winter Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for Central Hesse and the Wetterau.

The accommodation is run by the Frankfurt association “Women's Rights is Human Rights”, or FIM for short. The city of Marburg supports the club with an annual subsidy of 12,000 euros, says Encarni Ramirez Vega, deputy FIM managing director. The association has to use this money to pay the rent and cover costs arising from the advisory work with the women. This could be a monthly pass for the local bus network or a trip to the consulate of the country the woman comes from because she needs ID, for example. So far, six women have lived in the two-and-a-half-room apartment. A client is also a guest there these days. How long remains to be seen.