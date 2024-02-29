The Chinese could spy on the West with electric cars. Joe Biden announces that he has ordered the US Department of Commerce to launch an investigation into the risks to national security because, claims the American president, these “vehicles connected like smartphones with wheels and could also collect sensitive data from our citizens, our infrastructure and send it to China“.

Beijing and the US market

“China is determined to dominate the future of the automotive market, even using incorrect practices. China's policies can flood our market with their vehicles, constituting a risk to our national security, I will not allow this to happen”, the American president said again, recalling that “China imposes restrictions on American and foreign cars operating in China. Why should these Chinese connected vehicles be able to operate in our country without limitations?”.

Possible trade restrictions

The new investigation, which could lead to restrictions on the use of some auto parts in the US, reflects growing concern within the Biden administration about the risk that countries like China could exploit car-sharing stations to collect intelligence data or sabotage infrastructure. Biden also reiterates the commitment to defend “the American auto industry and its workers who are the best in the world”. “As president – he concludes – I am committed to doing the right thing for these workers, with this and other actions I will guarantee that the future of the automotive industry is made here in America with American workers”.