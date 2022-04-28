THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 28 April 2022, 15:02



The Association for People with Down Syndrome of Murcia (Assido), which is part of the Full Inclusion Region of Murcia, will celebrate the XXII edition of its solidarity dinner on May 6, at 9:00 p.m., at the Hotel Nelva in Murcia . Reservations can be made by calling 968 29 38 10.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Assido’s charity dinner returns strongly in 2022, since during its course two prominent Murcians will be appointed ambassadors of the association: the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, whose parents will collect the distinction on his behalf, and the singer Ruth Lorenzo, whose sister will be in charge of receiving the award.

The meeting, which will be presented by the journalists Fran Sáez and Beatriz Salazar, will feature a live concert by the group ‘Granujas de Medio Pelo’. In addition, several companies collaborated with this charity event by donating items to raffle during the evening. Thus, attendees will be able to get: a sofa, a ham, a television, a Region of Murcia silver bracelet, sports equipment or designer garden lamps, among other items.

The price of the cutlery is 52 euros and there is an alternative price of 25 euros for children and Assido users. A zero row has also been enabled for people who want to collaborate but cannot attend the event. In that case, they can make a bizzum to 00682 or a deposit to the Banco Sabadell account ES63 0081 1498 3800 0100 6704.

The presentation of the Assido solidarity dinner took place this Thursday at the association’s headquarters. The journalist Fran Sáez; Víctor Martínez, President of Assido; and Conchita Ruiz, General Director of Persons with Disabilities of the IMAS, as well as families and users.

Conchita Ruiz highlighted the work carried out by the association. “It will be a night of reunions, of being able to be next to the great family of Assido Murcia and above all, of giving visibility to an association of families and people with disabilities who work for inclusion,” she said.

For his part, Víctor Martínez stressed that this solidarity dinner is a formidable way to close the 40th anniversary of the association. «After two years, we come together again to celebrate an event where we meet families, institutions, workers and companies that support Assido. In addition, May 6 is the day we turn 41 and we close our 40th anniversary with a party in style,” the president noted. Finally, the journalist Fran Sáez declared that, although “throughout the year I have the opportunity to present different galas, this date with Assido is the most special for me.”

Assido is an association for people with Down syndrome founded in Murcia in 1981 (it is the second oldest Down syndrome association in Spain). It currently has almost 400 users and 3 centers where it carries out its work. «It is the result of the efforts of a group of fathers and mothers concerned about the well-being of their daughters and sons, who one fine day decided to organize themselves to support each other and, step by step, make a dream come true: that their daughters and sons could develop and grow in the most normalized conditions possible.