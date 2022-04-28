In the last hours, several Italian media outlets published that Mino Raiola, the renowned agent of soccer players such as Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba, had died after three months with a very delicate state of health. However, the agent himself denied this information through his social networks.



“Current health status for those wondering: upset about the second time I’ve been killed in four months. I also appear to be able to resurrect”Raiola pointed out on his Twitter account, minutes after the false information became widespread.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Raiola’s health

As it has been known, Raiola, 54, had been hospitalized in mid-January in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Milan. However, to date the exact reasons for his admission to said medical center are unknown.

Raiola, the son of a Neapolitan mechanic, began working as a waiter and cook in a pizzeria. Then, after resolutely training in languages, he has developed a successful career in sports representation.

Born in 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, in the Campania region (south), he is one of the most important sports agents on the world scene and has marked the last 20 years of football. He was awarded in 2016 and 2020 as the best agent of the year and described as “King of the Football Market” for his important operations throughout his long career.

Raiola was responsible for Inter Milan signing Dutchmen Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk in the 1990s, and more recently negotiated renewals and transfers with several clubs, including midfielder Henrij Mjitarián’s contract extension at Roma. .

In his long and successful career, Raiola has closed million-dollar operations such as the transfer of Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United for the record amount for Italian football (105 million euros).. Gianluigi Donnarumma, from Paris Saint Germain, and the Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt, from Juventus, are other players represented by Raiola.

*With EFE