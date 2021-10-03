Claude Puel is clearly playing his place on the bench of AS Saint-Etienne this Sunday evening on the occasion of the derby. However, the public believes that the fault lies with the players and not with the French coach.

A match to redeem oneself, or to sink. The various media are unanimous enough to say that in the event of a defeat against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday evening, Claude Puel will be thanked by his leaders. The coach of the Greens, in place since October 2019, plays his survival on this derby, which promises to be quite electric in the stands despite the absence of Lyon supporters, banned from travel. With five consecutive defeats, no victory in eight days and only three small points on the clock, ASSE occupies the last place in the Ligue 1 standings. Supporters are starting to seriously worry. And inevitably, the anger growls louder and louder around the training center of Etrat, and in the spans of Geoffroy Guichard. Time is running out, the Greens must take points. And a further home humiliation against the big rival is not even an option. The situation becomes untenable but for the majority of football fans, Claude Puel is only the third at fault.

54% believe that the fault lies with the players

A survey conducted by Odoxa for Keneo and RTL reveal that 54% of football fans believe that players are primarily responsible for ASSE’s current results. The public, who would like to 64% that Saint-Etienne remains in the elite, therefore does not really want Claude Puel. The presidents, Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo, are singled out by 31% of those questioned. And only 14% of connoisseurs judge Claude Puel as the main culprit in this catastrophic start to the season. As often, the coach acts as the first fuse to set off on a new dynamic. But is the current squad doing what is necessary to achieve at least a correct season with maintenance? Football fans are not sure. The players have a lot to prove this Sunday during the derby.