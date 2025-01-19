With his back turned, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with the until now President of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete

The replacement of Pallete by Murtra is just the latest move in a long list of maneuvers by the President of the Government to place like-minded people

The change in the presidency of Telephonefrom where José María Álvarez-Pallete has been invited to leave to place a supporter of the PSC and the Government, Marc Murtra, until now president of Indra, is just one more step in the maneuvers…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only