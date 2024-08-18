The dream is over for many and only reality remains for one player in Pokémon GO in the Pokémon World Championships 2024. At the time of publishing this article, we have to MartoGalde He is the only representative from the region who managed to reach the grand final.

While this sounds unfortunate, there is still the other path, that of the losers’ brackets where there is still a good chance that some players will find some sort of revenge to be able to get a place in the competition. Pokémon GO of Pokémon World Championships 2024.

From Culiacán, Sinaloa, “Rocha BabyFace1” will try to make a place for himself in the remaining Pokémon GO activities. By being in the Top 8, he has a chance to return to the losers bracket, but to do so he will have to beat Ramberto777 from the United States and perhaps face Inadequance again, who was his executioner in the winners bracket.

Source:; Twitch

Now, Carlos seems to be a very pleasant guy, a fighter, grateful for being in the privileged position. He explained to us that in order to get to the Pokémon World Cup it was necessary to collect 300 points, which were only earned in local cups or by traveling to tournaments.

We also recommend: Pokémon Worlds 2024 has a free Sylveon for Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon World Championships 2024: where to watch the Pokémon GO World Championship finals

Follow the action of Pokémon World Championship 2024 It’s not as complicated as it seems. You can log into the Pokémon Twitch account and enjoy the Pokémon GO Grand Final there, where we have at least one Latino making the titanic effort to take a Pikachu home.

It is worth noting that the winner of the Pokémon GO World Championship will take home $20, while the second place will get $15,000, the third place $13,000, and the fourth place $12,000.

From 5th to 6th they take 9 thousand dollars, 7th and 8th 5 thousand, 9th and 12th 2 thousand dollars and from 13th to 16th they will take a thousand.

With all this established, let’s hope that the representatives of our region really bring a miracle home. Follow the conversation through our channel Discord. Don’t miss out on the most important news about video games, esports and more in the Google News from TierraGamer.