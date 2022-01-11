The trilogy of Ezio Auditore, the most successful protagonist of the Assassin’s Creed series, is about to land on Nintendo Switch with theAssassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, a collection of the trilogy dedicated to him and with some technical features, such as Rumble HD, Touchscreen interface and HUD optimized.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes:

Assassin’s Creed II . In this chapter you play Ezio, a new Assassin who perpetuates the legacy of his ancestors during Renaissance Italy between Florence and Venice. Live in an environment full of power, revenge and conspiracies as the art is perfected, using weapons and tools designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood . Ezio continues his fight against the Templar Order: travel the length and breadth of the city of Rome, the center of power, greed and corruption. You will need strength and leadership to lead the Brotherhood that will come together at your side. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available.

Assassin's Creed Revelations . Ezio has to leave his life behind in search of answers. Walk in the footsteps of your mentor, the legendary, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path will take you to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilize the region. All DLCs for the solo campaign are available.

Extra Bonus: two films about Ezio. In addition to the game, the collection includes two short films that delve into Ezio's story: Assassin's Creed Lineage and Assassin's Creed Embers.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection can already be pre-ordered for Nintendo Switch, at a price of € 49.99. It will officially come out starting February 17th.