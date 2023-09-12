With the embargo on new previews of Assassin’s Creed Mirage As soon as it was finished, numerous people arrived on YouTube gameplay footage of the new chapter of the Ubisoft series. We offer you the one lasting about twenty minutes of GameRiot, without commentary in the background.

The video therefore offers us a substantial taste of what awaits us in the complete game, which as we can see places particular emphasis on the stealth phaseswhich return to the fore after a series of chapters in the series that are a little more action-oriented.

There is no shortage of cornerstones of the genre, such as the possibility of walking crouched to make less noise, using tall grass to hide from the gaze of enemies or carrying out silent kills. As explained in our Assassin’s Creed Mirage test, these mechanics add the need to hide the corpses so as not to alert the guards, use ranged weapons to thin out the enemy ranks and the new dynamics of the Focusa special maneuver that is recharged by making stealth kills and which allows you to instantly eliminate entire groups of opponents.