Waiting for Ubisoft to reveal some details about the future of the saga, it is once again up to an insider to talk about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the chapter that should again upset the brand.

Tom Henderson, a well-known insider who has demonstrated in the community his ability to predict postponements, announcements and all events related to the videogame world, has recently managed to go beyond his usual fence of relevance, or first-person shooters, and thanks to his connections in companies by now his information is gradually becoming more and more, and it was he, through tweets, who indicated feudal Japan as the next setting for the Ubisoft title linked to the assassins, even if he does not know which of the many studies of the company is developing development.

A portion of Infinity set in Japan to my understanding – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2022



Project Red is the code name of the new title of the saga that will totally overturn its support and vitality; Assassin’s Creed Infinity should in fact have continuous support, so no longer a single chapter every two years but an output of continuous expansions and settings, perhaps smaller and less dispersive, but more varied. We hope that Ubisoft will unbutton as soon as possible on this new change in the saga, which could either bring it back to life or bury it permanently, depending on how this change will be managed.