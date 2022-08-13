Beer is one of the great allies of heat and summer. To survive the high temperatures recorded at this time of year, there is nothing like going out to have a cold beer on a terrace. It is one of the drinks par excellence in Spain.

Beer is essential in any summer plan, a terrace with friends, the verbena of the parties, a meeting with the family or an aperitif. In Spain, this drink is drunk throughout the year, although its consumption rises during the summer months, since it offers that special flavor and, on top of that, it refreshes you during a hard day of heat.

Its great consumption raises the failures when serving this delicacy for the senses. The Valencian Rafa Sánchez, one of the most outstanding veteran brewmasters in the profession, with thirty years of experience and important international awards thanks to his recipes, points out some of the mistakes when it comes to serving a beer:

iced glass



It may seem that if you serve a beer in a chilled glass, it keeps the cold better, but this belief is not entirely true. The container will come from a freezer uncovered, perhaps coming into contact with other food or packaging. When defrosting, traces of its aromas and flavors can be discovered, even dishwasher remains.

It is also not a good idea if it is done at home. When you serve a beer in a chilled glass, the bubbles stick to the thin layer of ice, thicken and can crystallize, forming small clusters that look like bits of floating plastic. Also, as the glass warms, the ice melts and artificially increases the water level of the beer.

tube glass



Drinking beer from a highball glass is not the best option. For starters, every time you reach for a drink, your hand covers the entire glass and warms it up. In addition, such a narrow diameter affects carbonation (the rise of natural gas, produced in brewing). This causes the volatiles to concentrate, the particles where the aromas are lodged. Thus, the tube glass can ruin the experience of savoring beers with more intense flavors and aromatic notes.

Mix with a lemon soda at room temperature



This practice is also very common, many times you can see open soft drink bottles next to the shooters to speed up the service for those who prefer to mix their beer with lemon. But that mixture is made by eye, with soft drinks that have a low percentage of citrus fruits, in addition to being hot on many occasions. As a result, the temperature of the beer immediately increases and the decarbonation of the beer is favored, with the loss of aromas and foam. Rafa Sánchez recommends going to beers with this ingredient directly.

go cold



If the beer is frozen or hailed, the natural carbon dioxide, the result of malt fermentation, is trapped. This has two consequences. In this way, the bubbles are no longer released and, with them, the refreshing sensation. In addition, it does not foam and pleasant aromas can be hidden, such as hops or fruity notes, affecting the taste. And the colder the beer, the less its aromas and flavors are appreciated.

It is best to follow the service instructions that usually appear on the label of each beer.