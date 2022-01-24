As all longtime fans are aware, there is a Assassin’s Creed before Desmond and one after. The path established with the end of this historic protagonist marked the change of course of the brand, which from that moment on lost much of its initial charm.

Subsequently the saga got a little lost, but thanks to the change of course that began with Origins (find our review here) and finished with Valhalla (also in this case you can find our review here) seems to have found the right way.

According to a recent interview with the developers of Assassin’s Creed of 2019, puzzling details were revealed about how the third chapter could really have ended. According to director Alex Hutchinson, they almost got Desmond off into space.

Here are the statements made by the co-creator Patrice Désilets:

The original plan was put together based on my meetings with the original creator of Asassin’s Creed, Patrice Désilets, and the creative director of Asassin’s Creed 3, Alex Hutchinson. In short, the third game would end with a resolution of the conflict between Assassins and Templars in the present day, with Desmond Miles defeating Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including Altair of Assassin’s Creed and Ezio from Assassin’s Creed 2. Also, it’s the end of the world in 2012 and Desmond Miles And Lucy they are starting a new civilization somewhere else, like Adam and Eva. That’s why it’s called Lucy, from the name of Australopithecus afarensis.

That’s all, but we would like to make a small clarification: it is normal that the scripts, of any work, may undergo variations during their creative process. Establishing what would have been the best ending is now impossible, but if it had really gone like this we are sure it would have been discussed anyway.

The only sure thing is that Assassin’s Creed it went on even without Desmond and will continue to do so for years to come.