Tuesday, January 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments The man who committed the double murder in Turku’s Perno last Easter was innocent

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man was not sentenced because he is innocent. He has been prescribed involuntary treatment.

24.1. 17:51

Turku The man in his thirties who committed the double murder in Perno was innocent, ie he could not understand his actions, the District Court of Southwest Finland stated in its judgment on Monday. Last year’s Easter bloodshed killed a convicted guy and a woman unknown to the convict who was in the same apartment building with the guy.

The events began when the man who communicated with each other and his friend quarreled. At the end of the dispute, the man took a shotgun and drove from Lohja to Pern, Turku, where the guy lived. The convict was equipped with a single-barreled shotgun, a box of cartridges and a knife.

After arriving in Perno, the convict went to his friend’s residence crab and sent him a message that he was down. As the guy stepped out of the stairwell, the convict shot this. The shot hit the guy in part in the head, but he managed to escape to his apartment.

See also  Bowling Tomas Käyhkö is the best in Finland - now he reveals a surprising piece of information that distinguishes a professional from an amateur: "It will take several years before this begins to be understood"

The bystanders in the second apartment, the woman and the man, woke up to the sounds from outside. The woman went to the lower door of the apartment building, at which point the convict shot him. The man who accompanied the woman attacked the convict. During the fight, the convict struck the man with a knife across the body.

After the fight, the convict managed to get to his friend’s apartment, where he killed him by shooting. At the same time, another man and a woman were hiding in the apartment, which the convict could not find.

Legal found the convicted person guilty of murdering his friend as well as a bystander. According to the court, the convict chose from a firm judgment to kill the woman in order to enter the stairwell and her friend’s apartment.

The action of the convict to kill the friend was determined by law.

“Even after a partial bypass, the (convicted) person’s conduct has been determined and he has not given up the act even after killing one bystander and injuring another,” the judgment says.

See also  Bunge announces acquisition of 33% of agricultural products reseller Sinagro - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The court found the convict guilty of attempting to assassinate the man who fought with him. After the man was stabbed, the convict had already demonstrated this with a gun, but the law went on to proceed with the primary plan, which is to kill his friend before the police arrived.

The prosecutor also demanded punishment for the man for attempted murder of a man and a woman hiding in an apartment. However, according to the court, it was not shown with certainty that the convict’s plan was to kill them. The man was found guilty of causing danger, gross violation of domestic peace, and illegal threat.

Because the man was innocent, he was not sentenced. He has been prescribed involuntary treatment. The man was also ordered to pay damages and legal costs of more than 100,000 euros.

.
#Judgments #man #committed #double #murder #Turkus #Perno #Easter #innocent

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Covid today Switzerland, 87,278 infections and 35 deaths in 72 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.