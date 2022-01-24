Judgments The man who committed the double murder in Turku’s Perno last Easter was innocent

The man was not sentenced because he is innocent. He has been prescribed involuntary treatment.

Turku The man in his thirties who committed the double murder in Perno was innocent, ie he could not understand his actions, the District Court of Southwest Finland stated in its judgment on Monday. Last year’s Easter bloodshed killed a convicted guy and a woman unknown to the convict who was in the same apartment building with the guy.

The events began when the man who communicated with each other and his friend quarreled. At the end of the dispute, the man took a shotgun and drove from Lohja to Pern, Turku, where the guy lived. The convict was equipped with a single-barreled shotgun, a box of cartridges and a knife.

After arriving in Perno, the convict went to his friend’s residence crab and sent him a message that he was down. As the guy stepped out of the stairwell, the convict shot this. The shot hit the guy in part in the head, but he managed to escape to his apartment.

The bystanders in the second apartment, the woman and the man, woke up to the sounds from outside. The woman went to the lower door of the apartment building, at which point the convict shot him. The man who accompanied the woman attacked the convict. During the fight, the convict struck the man with a knife across the body.

After the fight, the convict managed to get to his friend’s apartment, where he killed him by shooting. At the same time, another man and a woman were hiding in the apartment, which the convict could not find.

Legal found the convicted person guilty of murdering his friend as well as a bystander. According to the court, the convict chose from a firm judgment to kill the woman in order to enter the stairwell and her friend’s apartment.

The action of the convict to kill the friend was determined by law.

“Even after a partial bypass, the (convicted) person’s conduct has been determined and he has not given up the act even after killing one bystander and injuring another,” the judgment says.

The court found the convict guilty of attempting to assassinate the man who fought with him. After the man was stabbed, the convict had already demonstrated this with a gun, but the law went on to proceed with the primary plan, which is to kill his friend before the police arrived.

The prosecutor also demanded punishment for the man for attempted murder of a man and a woman hiding in an apartment. However, according to the court, it was not shown with certainty that the convict’s plan was to kill them. The man was found guilty of causing danger, gross violation of domestic peace, and illegal threat.

Because the man was innocent, he was not sentenced. He has been prescribed involuntary treatment. The man was also ordered to pay damages and legal costs of more than 100,000 euros.