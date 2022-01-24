Last weekend Raúl Jiménez was dropped from the Wolverhampton call-up, a fact that drew a lot of attention because the Mexican usually has an undisputed starting role in the team. Hours later, the club announced that the striker had had some discomfort in his calf, a fact that had led to his withdrawal from the team.
Although, at the moment the situation did not seem burdensome and Jiménez was expected to be one hundred percent for the FIFA Date with the Mexican National Team, everything indicates that it will not be like that, because according to information from ESPN, Raúl will cause loss of the Tri at least for the first game, which will be the visit to the Jamaican team, a game for which he is completely ruled out.
The source indicates that Jiménez will carry out the concentration normally, however, he will do it with the purpose of living together and supporting the group, since from origin, he arrives with minimal possibilities of adding minutes in any of the 3 matches, a decision that will be made once that the doctors of the Selection carry out a review of Jiménez’s calf. Now the options that Martino has to replace Raúl against Jamaica are Funes Mori and Henry Martín, also remembering that Hirving Lozano will not be available for that game due to card accumulation.
