Many fans have been waiting to return to the origins of the creed. Especially after the Origins trilogy, Odyssey and Valhalla, which are massive in story and content, as well as focused on action. Which has made many claim that the classic era is the best of the Assassin’s. Is that really so?

The bad points of each era of Assassin’s Creed

You may be looking at the classic Assassin’s Creed with some nostalgia

Getting ready to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage I decided to go through one of my favorites again, Black Flag. It should be noted that it was about five years since I last enjoyed it. The enjoyment I had many years ago with this pirate story now turned into frustration on different occasions.

The classic era of this Ubisoft franchise has not aged very well. The combat is often unresponsive. The variety of enemies is not very great and there is not much incentive to change strategies. Parry and counter attack small enemies or dodge the big ones and hit them from behind. There’s no more.

Source: Ubisoft

Of course the emphasis back then was more on using stealth and the assassin tools at your disposal. However, even their system for going unnoticed already feels very old. Enemies constantly fall into the same traps even if they see a pile of corpses in the place. Plus they lose sight of you very easily. ‘Oh, I saw him go into that bush, he’s probably miles from here by now.’

Nor can I fail to mention parkour, one of the emblems in Assassin’s Creed. You may remember it as exciting and unparalleled for the time. The reality is that it now feels very imperfect. The slightest deviation of the lever makes you go down a totally different path than you planned. This becomes especially frustrating in missions where you have to run after someone. Not to mention that many of the missions were not varied between them. They always boiled down to assassinating a target or following someone to listen to their conversation.

The modern era also has a tail that needs to be stepped on

Of course with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Origins many changes came. Combat became more fluid, complex and more responsive to your commands, but with enemies that are damage sponges. Stealth gave us more options, although the AI ​​continues with its suicidal tendencies of carelessly investigating areas full of bodies.

However, there also came a trend towards huge open worlds with hundreds of missions and secondary objectives. Completing them the first few hours feels like a nice distraction from the main story. But as the hours go by it starts to get tedious. With a lot of luck, or fanaticism, you will be able to find 50% of all its collectibles.

Source: Ubisoft

We could also argue that the essence of what Assassin’s Creed was in its beginnings was lost a little. The more modern ones feel like action RPG titles with a few touches of stealth, only to pretend that they are still the same.

Even its own protagonists stopped being murderers as such. They were already a father seeking revenge, a mercenary and a Viking conqueror. It just seemed like they were forcing the order of the assassins as a way to keep some consistency in the franchise.

However, it’s pretty clear that Assassin’s Creed went through an identity crisis. Same thing that was detected by the players who let Ubisoft know. As a result we have Mirage, which seeks to unite the best of two worlds. Although we don’t know if she will achieve it.

Assassin’s Creed needs to find a balance between classic and modern

Assassin’s Creed It is not a perfect saga and from the beginning it had problems that were fixed over time. Although the modern ones also brought their own series of complications and details that the players did not like. So the future of the franchise could lie in finding balance.

Something that has remained with all the installments is that Ubisoft does an excellent job of recreating historical cities and the time in which their stories take place. This is what fans like the most, so that should be maintained.

It’s also much better to tell a more focused story that doesn’t have as many distractions. Since something that the Assassin’s Creed modern challenges is that the next main quest can take you miles away, opening you up to easily getting distracted and lost track with other activities.

Source: Ubisoft.

In keeping with the theme that we control members of a creed that is dedicated to working in the shadows, stealth should once again be the center of its gameplay. Still there always has to be conflict. In that case it would be better to have the combat from the most recent installments. Of course, make it more realistic and make the enemies not feel like sponges that can withstand even the strongest blow of the sword.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems to have this clear. Until the time comes when all the players enjoy it, we don’t know if he will achieve it or not. But perhaps it will be a first step for this beloved Ubisoft saga to find its way again.

