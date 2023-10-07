Until suspect Fouad L. shot three people dead in Rotterdam last week, he went through life almost anonymously. Well known to the police, infamous in the neighborhood, but invisible to the rest of the world. A portrait of a keyboard knight (32) who had a violent childhood, paid hefty tips for his steak and drank organic milk with Yakult.

