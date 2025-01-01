Instead of starting the new year happy and healthy, Alexander Zverev is struggling with an injury a few weeks before the first tennis highlight of the new season. Without the ailing second in the world rankings, the German selection lost 1-2 against Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Perth. This means that the team competition in Australia is coming to an early end one year after winning the title. For Zverev, the biceps strain a week and a half before the Australian Open in Melbourne is much worse news.
Daniel Masur moved up for the Hamburg player and lost to Alexander Shevchenko 7:6 (5), 2:6, 2:6. After Laura Siegemund’s previous 3:6, 1:6 against world number six Jelena Rybakina, the end was already certain. Siegemund and Tim Pütz’s 6:2, 6:2 win in mixed doubles against Schibek Kulambajewa and Dmitri Popko didn’t help. This time the final round in Sydney will take place without German participation. For many tennis professionals, the United Cup is the start of the new season and at the same time an important preparation for the Australian Open, which begins in mid-January 2025.
