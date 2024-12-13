14 games, hundreds of moves – and in the end a single mistake that decides the World Cup. The final of the World Chess Championship represents the fascination of a sport and reminds us of historical moments.

The president of the Russian Chess Federation suspects fraud. As the Russian news agency Tass reports, Andrey Filatov is calling for an investigation by the world association Fide into the outcome of the World Cup match between Gukesh Dommaraju and Ding Liren. His clue for this is a single move in this 14-round fight: “The fact that a first-class player loses the position that Ding Liren was in today raises a lot of questions and seems to be intentional,” Filatov said on Thursday.