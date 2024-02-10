Young, on the other hand, was also selected second overall in the draft a year later, but by Washington. He came to the 49ers via trade for a very low price over the course of the season, and his contract ends in March. Young would probably not have extended his stay in Washington, which is why the commanders wanted to get a little something in return. After the season he will probably sign somewhere for a lot of money. Until then, he's still chasing a title with San Francisco. “They brought him in for a game like this, it has to pay off now,” explains Rösler.