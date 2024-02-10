A year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs met a team in the Super Bowl that was considered better overall. Nevertheless, they won against the Philadelphia Eagles. The San Francisco 49ers, opponents this year, also have a totalt probably the better squad. So this isn't anything new for the Chiefs, but they can still get worried lines on their foreheads when it comes to the 49ers because: “The team hasn't yet reached its peak on both sides of the ball.”
David Rösler said this sentence in an interview with our editorial team. Rösler is not only a fan of the 49ers and as such, among other things, the victory over the Detroit Lions and the Einzug was there live in the stadium during the Super Bowl, but also part of the 49ers podcast “NEG Outside Zone Talk”. The abbreviation stands for “Niner Empire Germany”, a German group of 49ers fans with over 800 members. Over 60 of them attended a home game together last November.
Rösler's statement can cause concern for everyone who faces Kansas City next Sunday, because the 49ers were still one of the best NFL teams of the regular season. They have won twelve of their 17 games. After a start with five wins in a row, there was only a small interim low with three bankruptcies in a row. The following week without games came at just the right time, after which things went smoothly again and only one serious defeat followed.
Quarterback Purdy between MVP and “Game Manager”
For Brock Purdy, quarterback of the 49ers, this “bye week”, in which there is no game to play, also came at just the right time. Purdy seriously injured his throwing arm at the end of last season and underwent surgery; for a long time it was not clear whether he would be ready for the first day of the game. Purdy was, but the arm was repeatedly treated during his breaks on the sidelines.
It is no longer a problem and Purdy even played his way into the discussion for the “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) of the NFL season. It is the greatest individual award. His performance proves this without a doubt. Some just ask the question: How much of it is Purdy himself and wHow much does he simply benefit from his circumstances with an offensive genius as a head coach in Kyle Shanahan and outstanding players around him?
The term “game manager” is often used in this context. This refers to quarterbacks who are simply supposed to act as error-free as possible and distribute the ball. You don't have to win the game through special actions, it's enough if you don't lose it through unnecessary mistakes. “But that’s not him,” 49ers fan Rösler explains in reference to Purdy. “Purdy benefits from Shanahan, but Shanahan also benefits from Purdy.” Quarterback predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo was more limited and Purdy now gives his coach more options. “He’s not the MVP, but he has the right to be in the discussion for it.”
But it cannot be dismissed that Purdy has excellent teammates. Rösler doesn't want that at all. He says: “You have to see the offense as a whole.” That means the interaction of Shanahan, Purdy and the other key players such as George Kittle (tight end), Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk (both wide receivers) and, above all, running back Christian McCaffrey. The latter is also an MVP candidate and is currently the best player at his position in the league. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the task will be to slow down McCaffrey first, then they can take care of the othersrn.
Hardly any injuries – and that's itt important
But the fact that this collective stays together is extremely important for San Francisco, as Rösler says: “When a playmaker is out, Shanahan sometimes has problems adapting and continuing the game plan.” When the 49ers lost three games in a row during the season, Deebo Samuel was injured early in the first of them and was missing in the other two. After his return there was a 34-3 win against Jacksonville. The good news: With the exception of George Kittle, who was slightly injured but will certainly play, all of the 49ers offensive players are fit.
It's almost the same in defense. The only notable player missing here is safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was on the NFL's All-Pro team in 2022 (i.e. the best player at his position) and has been injured for a long time. But Ji'Ayir Brown has proven to be a good representative. “We have never had so few injuries in recent years,” says Rösler.
San Francisco's defense was also goodSo we're well staffed for the Super Bowl. Linebacker Fred Warner is the head and, so to speak, the quarterback of the defense. He was elected to the All-Pro team for the third time in 2023 and is currently probably the best in his profession. Not far behind is Dre Greenlaw, who conveniently stands on the field right next to Warner.
What will be particularly important is the defensive line in front of them. While the Chiefs have revealed weaknesses in the passing game this year, the running game has gotten better and better. And that's where San Francisco is vulnerable. Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead are primarily responsible for closing the middle. On the outside there are two outstanding players in Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Bosa was selected second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 draft and is one of the top defensive ends in the NFL.
Chase Young “brought in for this game”
Young, on the other hand, was also selected second overall in the draft a year later, but by Washington. He came to the 49ers via trade for a very low price over the course of the season, and his contract ends in March. Young would probably not have extended his stay in Washington, which is why the commanders wanted to get a little something in return. After the season he will probably sign somewhere for a lot of money. Until then, he's still chasing a title with San Francisco. “They brought him in for a game like this, it has to pay off now,” explains Rösler.
Young and Bosa also have the task of putting pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and thus also limiting the interaction with tight end Travis Kelce. An important factor for Rösler: “Mahomes has the ability to extend plays and create something himself outside of the structure. His connection with Kelce is special. You have to develop a plan to stop Kelce. That will be one of the main tasks.”
If successful, it will bring the 49ers a lot closer to victory. Offensively, the playmakers around Samuel and McCaffrey have to deliver against an outstanding Chiefs defense, leeway fThere are no errors. And in Rösler's opinion, the special teams, for example the kickers, will also play a role, as is the case in close games.
49ers can turn big plays
But why will San Francisco make it in the end? “Because they deserve it now,” says Rösler. In recent years we've often come close, but it's never been enough to make a big splash. This time something is different: “The team has done something that they have never done before: namely, turn games around. And also to turn around big games.” Like recently in the playoffs, in which we were behind twice. Against Detroit even 7:24 at halftime.
For a long time, head coach Shanahan was unable to win games in which he was down by more than eight points in the final quarter (the maximum that can be scored in one shot is eight points). His record was 0:30. There is no longer a zero at the front. “In the second half of the Detroit game, what the team is capable of came through. But against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, two good quarters aren’t enough.”
But because it worked out in the end to win despite a big deficit, Rösler is convinced that victory can also be achieved in the Super Bowl. Because as I said: The team has never reached its full potential, “they say that themselves,” as the 49ers fan and podcaster explains. He is certain: “They will now.”
