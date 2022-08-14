Archived the first day of the cadet championship. In the evening many away victories: Menez’s Reggina flies against Spal

Oscar Maresca

Six games to close the first day of the championship. Bucchi’s Ascoli scores two goals in the first half, manages the advantage in the second half and overcomes Lucarelli’s Ternana 2-1: the former Favilli’s goal is of little use. External shot of Cosenza al Vigorito. Many opportunities for the Samnites, but Larrivey takes advantage of Paleari’s indecision on a back pass from Tello and delivers the three points to him.

No problem for Brescia against Sudtirol: 2-0 at Rigamonti. The red and white coached momentarily by Leandro Greco, after the exoneration of Zauli, also miss a penalty with Mazzocchi. Frosinone wins in Modena: Rohden is good at exploiting a mistake by goalkeeper Gagno. Only Reggina plays at Paolo Mazza who overcomes Spal 1-3: Crisetig, Menez and Rivas the scorers. Everything happens at Penzo between Venice and Genoa: the rossoblù find the decisive advantage with Yeboah in the 87th minute, in full recovery Crnigoj signs the draw but is offside. Blessin’s team wins.

ascoli-ternana 2-1 – At the Del Duca immediately emotions. Three minutes and already a cross from Donnarumma, but the referee stops the game for offside. At 13 ‘Collocolo pulls from inside the area, Iannarilli deflects for a corner. Calligara goes from the flag and finds Botteghin with the head: advantage of the hosts. The guests continue to attack without finding a tie. At 32 ‘Collocolo is still the protagonist, with a header from a corner kick signing the double. Bogdan has the best chance in the 38th minute: Leali is ready. In the second half, Lucarelli’s team tries to close the gap with Partipilo, but the guests can’t find the net. Only at 75 ‘do they shorten with the goal of the former Favilli, good at exploiting a ball that the defense lets pass. See also Phenomenal Warriors! Boston knocked out in Game 6, Golden State still NBA champion

benevento-cosenza 0-1 – No goals in the first half at the Vigorito. Farias and Letizia immediately engage the opposing defense with two excellent opportunities. At 11 ‘Glik touches the lead with a header from a corner kick. Six minutes later it is Forte who worries Matosevic. At 34 ‘Viviani starts a nice shot from distance, saved. Before the break, Farias also tries, nothing done. At 49 ‘Tello puts Paleari in great difficulty with a back pass, Larrivey is good at exploiting the indecision of the goalkeeper and realizes the goal of the advantage. How many chances in the middle of the second half: Florenzi almost doubled, then Farias on a cross from Letizia starts a nice shot that hits the post. The Samnites are unable to find an equal and Cosenza snatches the three points from the men of Caserta.

brescia-sudtirol 2-0 – Clotet’s formation plays better, the first chance is at 14 ‘: Adorni with his head puts the goalkeeper to the test. We fight in the middle of the field and the teams do not spare themselves. The goal that unlocks the game arrives in the 37th minute: Ndoj on a free kick draws a perfect trajectory that overcomes the barrier and pierces the goal defended by Poluzzi. At 58 ‘Huard pulls Zaro into the area, the referee assigns the penalty: Mazzocchi goes from the spot, a very good Lezzerini to save. On the rebound the Sudtirol striker touches badly and the ball goes out. Wrong goal, goal scored. Because on the other side of the field Bianchi receives a nice ball from Karacic, the attacker overtakes Zaro and beats Poluzzi with a touch under the 65 ‘. See also Motorbike A license without exam from 15th August. Confarca: "an error"

modena-frosinone 0-1 – Grosso’s team commands the game in the first fraction. At 4 ‘Cotali tries, Gagno rejects. At 22 ‘Boloca is close to the advantage, but the hosts hold. Then comes the error of goalkeeper Gagno: he misses the exit on the ball thrown into the area by Garritano, Rohden anticipates him and touches on the goal. Advantage for Frosinone. At 58 ‘Tesser’s team is very close to a draw with Oukhadda who tries a shot for a while but presses himself on the crossbar. Many opportunities on both sides in the last ten minutes, in full recovery Tremolada tries to score the equalizer then Turati thinks about blocking everything.

spal-reggina 1-3 – At 2 ‘Ricci shoots high and fails to take advantage of Menez’s touch. Inzaghi’s men start better and at 23 ‘Rivas low shot tries to surprise Alfonso, who parries with his feet. The Honduran striker is still the protagonist in the 42nd minute with a header that forces the goalkeeper to overtime. In the third minute of recovery of the first half the guests go ahead with Crisetig: from outside the area the square in the corner. Even in the second half Reggina is more precise. Still Crisetig finds Rivas in the area, he serves Menez who scores 0-2 in the 52nd minute. It is a solo by the Calabrians at Paolo Mazza: Canotto from the right serves the usual Rivas in the area and at the far post insults Alfonso in the 67th minute. Third goal for Reggina. Spal did not give up and in the 79th minute La Mantia scored the first goal of the home team with an acrobatics on Dickmann’s cross. It changes little for the purpose of the result, it ends 1-3. See also Como, Henry also arrives after Fabregas. As a shareholder

venezia-genoa 1-2 – Open challenge to the Penzo. At 15 ‘Portanova serves Ekuban who sends it high in front of the goalkeeper. Three minutes later it is again the rossoblù striker to commit Joronen. At 21 ‘Fiordilino spits on a free-kick from Busio, Martinez rejects and avoids the goal. At 37 ‘Badelj is good at starting Portanova on the counterattack, he tries to overtake the goalkeeper, he almost succeeds on the bottom line and brings him forward. At 63 ‘it is the usual Portanova to be seen forward, Joronen does not let himself be overcome. The hosts are equal in the 68th minute with Pierini who takes an excellent free kick, Martinez does not hold back, Johnsen is the fastest of all to beat on the net. Blessin’s rossoblùs took the lead again in the 87th minute: Yeboah jumps higher than anyone on Gudmundsson’s beautiful cross and doubles. Everything happens in the last few minutes. Venezia finds the same with Crnigoj, last to touch the ball after the brawl in the area and the miracle of Martinez on Ceccaroni. But the referee cancels the Slovenian midfielder for offside.